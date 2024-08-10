Arjun Rampal's X handle gets hacked; informs fans not to respond to any posts or messages: 'Not good news'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Saturday, August 8, to inform fans that his X (formerly Twitter) account had been hacked. The Crakk actor urged followers not to respond to any tweets or messages.

On Instagram, Arjun Rampal shared an image of the X logo, informing his followers that his X account had been hacked. He cautioned everyone not to engage with any posts or messages. He wrote, "Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked."

Recently, Javed Akhtar revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that his account had been hacked. The renowned screenwriter and lyricist clarified that a recent, seemingly harmless tweet about India's Olympic team was not authored by him. He mentioned that he was 'in the process of complaining to the concerned authorities'. The mentioned tweet is no longer visible on his timeline.

He tweeted, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message, ostensibly from my account, about our Indian team for the Olympics. It is totally harmless, but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal's most recent appearance was in Crakk, released in theaters on February 23. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film features Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. It competed at the box office with Yami Gautam's Article 370.

