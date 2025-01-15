Baby John OTT Release: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff's thriller to drop digitally soon? Here's what we know

The action thriller Baby John was released in theaters on the special occasion of Christmas 2024. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. It has now been learned that the movie is set to drop digitally very soon. The film will reportedly be released on Amazon Prime Video in February or March 2025.

According to a recent report in News18, the digital streaming rights of Baby John have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. It has also been revealed that the movie is expected to premiere on the platform in late February or early March, almost two months after its theatrical release. This gives the audience the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. They can either watch it for the first time or relive the experience.

However, it should be noted that official confirmation regarding Baby John’s OTT release is still awaited.

In Baby John, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a cop. He is seen in an action-packed and rugged avatar. Jackie Shroff portrays the menacing antagonist. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav star in pivotal roles. Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the film, which was met with a great response in theaters.

Watch the trailer here!

While the actors received appreciation for their performances, the movie didn’t do well at the box office.

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. S. Thaman has composed the music. The soundtrack includes songs like Nain Matakka, Pikley Pom, Bandobast, Hazaar Baar, and more.

Baby John was released in theaters on December 25, 2024, during the holiday season.

