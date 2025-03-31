Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Saif Ali Khan's attack accused files bail plea; Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul welcome baby girl and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats and attack.

Several B-town biggies made headlines in the past week. Saif Ali Khan’s attack accused, Shariful Fakir, filed a bail plea. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl. Salman Khan’s most-anticipated movie, Sikandar, was released on the big screen. Apart from these, many more news made headlines throughout the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Saif Ali Khan’s attack accused Shariful Fakir files bail plea

Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. He was arrested on January 19. Now, he has applied for bail. His lawyers also asserted that Fakir was unlawfully arrested as the police did not provide him with a copy of the grounds for his arrest. The court is set to review his bail plea on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

2. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcome baby girl

On March 24, 2025, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to social media and announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. In their Instagram posts, the happy couple penned, “Blessed with a baby girl. 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul.”

3. B-town stars attend Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025

After months of planning, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was hosted on March 27, 2025. The event saw several B-town and TV celebs enjoy a night full of entertainment. From the award ceremony, many of them including Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen, and others returned home with a trophy.

4. Salman Khan’s Sikandar finally hits theatres

As promised, Salman Khan’s Sikandar finally hit cinema halls on March 30, 2025. The action-thriller has been receiving positive responses. Apart from the superstar, the AR Murugadoss movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and others.

5. Prateik Smita Patil’s brother Arya Babbar reacts to the actor changing his name

After actor Prateik Babbar changed his name to Prateik Smita Babbar, his brother Arya Babbar reacted. While talking to HT, Arya stated that the Sikandar actor can change his name, but not his identity. “I'll remain a Babbar because my existence is rooted in that. How can you change that?)” he exclaimed.

6. Amy Jackson welcomes baby boy with Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are finally blessed with a baby boy. On March 24, 2025, the couple dropped a collab post on Instagram announcing the name of their child. They expressed, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

7. Salman Khan opens up about his biggest concern regarding death threats

While speaking to the media on March 26, 2025, Salman Khan actor shared his perspective on the threats he has been receiving. He said, "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne saare logon ko leke chalte hai, problem ho jaati hai. (It’s all on God. How much ever age is written, that is it. Sometimes we have to take so many people along and that becomes a problem.)”

Bonus news: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan take over the internet as they attend her cousin’s wedding with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.