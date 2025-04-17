Bollywood Newswrap, April 17: Sunny Deol announces Jaat 2; Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par gets release date and more

Hey Bollywood buffs! Missed out on all the drama and dhamaka over the long weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back! From Sunny Deol announcing Jaat 2 on Instagram to Aamir Khan locking Sitaare Zameen Par for a June 20 release, here’s a quick roundup of today’s biggest Bollywood headlines you need to know!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 17, 2025:

1. Sunny Deol announces Jaat 2, promises new mission

Sunny Deol recently took to Instagram and revealed a big surprise for all the fans. He announced a sequel to his recent film Jaat. Yes, you heard that right. Sharing the official poster of Jaat 2 on social media, he wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The news has made fans excited.

2. Gauri Khan’s restaurant reacts after allegations of serving fake paneer

YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva recently took to Instagram and dropped a video where he is seen visiting a few restaurants owned by stars to check if they serve real paneer or not. He also visited Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii and checked the paneer served to him by performing an iodine tincture test on it. The paneer turned blue-black, indicating that starch was present on it. The YouTuber then said that as the paneer changes its color, it’s fake.

Reacting to this, the restaurant issued clarification and wrote, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

3. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to release on June 20

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Aamir Khan is set to release Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20. “Aamir is looking to capitalize on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30, but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office,” said source.

The source further added, “The trailer is locked and Aamir is targeting to attach the trailer to Raid 2. The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office.”

4. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan and team set to begin month-long Scotland schedule

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai team starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde are off to Scotland for a month for the shooting, which will begin from April 22. The source said, “It’s a big 30-day schedule, which consolidates the multi-genre elements of a David Dhawan film. Varun and team are excited for this big international leg, which brings in a fresh vibe to the comic caper.”

The source further shared that apart from them, David Dhawan gets a big ensemble including Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Costao trailer out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Costao trailer has been released recently. In the trailer, it is seen that the actor steps into the shoes of a fearless law enforcer of Costao. Inspired by real-life hero Costao Fernandes, the film revisits the gritty 1990s when one determined officer dared to challenge Goa’s most notorious smuggling empire.

