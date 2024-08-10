Bollywood Newswrap, August 10: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser to release in theaters on Aug 15, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya pose in UNSEEN pic, and more

On August 10, 2024, the internet was buzzing with notable updates. Highlights include Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein receiving U/A certifications after minor changes, and Raveena Tandon reflecting on turning down a film with Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s a look at the top news of the day.

Stree 2 gets U/A certificate after making THESE two changes

The highly anticipated horror film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to release on August 15. The movie has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which indicates that it is suitable for viewers above 12 with parental guidance.

However, the CBFC has requested two modifications concerning mentions of certain celebrities and a national monument deemed inappropriate. According to Bollywood Hungama, these changes involve audio adjustments rather than visual cuts.

Orry shares unseen photo with Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Orry recently shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo with his close friend Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the picture, Janhvi looks vibrant in a floral, colorful gown, while Shikhar sports a white shirt, caramel-colored pants, and a sleek black leather jacket. Orry chose an all-black outfit for the occasion.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser to hit global screens on August 15

Advertisement

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar and his team have secured a major deal with cinema owners globally for the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sources indicate that the 1-minute 32-second teaser will be showcased with all three Independence Day 2024 releases—Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa—in theaters worldwide. T-Series has negotiated directly with exhibitors to ensure the teaser's presence from August 15, aiming to inform audiences about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s upcoming Diwali 2024 release.

The teaser is set to debut online on August 13, 2024. Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news to Pinkvilla, expressing, “We are excited to kick off the campaign for the biggest release of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with the teaser launch on Independence Day. We know the audience is eagerly waiting for the first glimpse and the teaser will be shown in theatres worldwide.”

Raveena Tandon recalls rejecting film with Shah Rukh Khan over costume issues

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Raveena Tandon revealed that she turned down a film project with Shah Rukh Khan due to uncomfortable costume choices. She explained that while she was initially onboard, the discussion of costumes made her reconsider. She found them overly objectifying and not in line with her comfort level, leading her to decline the role. She said, "The costumes were really weird. It wasn’t something I would be comfortable wearing. I thought it was a little too objectifying."

Advertisement

Raveena also praised Shah Rukh Khan as one of the most 'witty, warm, and gentlemanly' co-stars she has had the pleasure of working with. She recounted that when she informed Shah Rukh of her decision, he was surprised and questioned her refusal, especially since they were already collaborating on projects like Jaadu and Zamaana Deewana. Raveena clarified to him that the costumes made her feel uncomfortable and out of place.

CBFC removes two cuss words from Khel Khel Mein

Ahead of the release of Khel Khel Mein, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A certificate after requesting the removal of two cuss words.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC did not mandate any visual cuts but required the muting of the words 'b*****d' and 'son of a b*h.' It is not specified whether these terms have been muted, removed, or replaced. The film, with a runtime of 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 7 seconds, received its censor certificate on August 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Decoding the screen game for Independence Day box office clash