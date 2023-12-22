Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 22: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter OUT; Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park?

December 22, 2023, brought a bunch of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. The second song titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter was released. In another news, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, art director Suresh Selvarajan teased about the monster machine gun's appearance in Animal Park. Apart from these, many more exciting news grabbed our attention. Let's take a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 22, 2023.

1. Fighter's Ishq Jaisa Kuch out

The second song from Fighter, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, was released today, December 22. Written by Kumaar and sung by Vishal & Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D, the song is surely the groovy track of the season. In the music video, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving to its tunes. The beach visuals and the actors’ oozing oomph in the video add to its spark. Watch the music video of Ishq Jaisa Kuch right here.

2. Suresh Selvarajan reveals if machine gun will appear in Animal Park

During an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, Suresh Selvarajan spilled beans on the possibility of the monster machine gun's appearance in Animal Park. He was asked whether viewers can expect something bigger than this in Animal's sequel or not.

Teasing its appearance, he said, "I feel definitely. I think this will be in a small miniature in that film (Animal Park), maybe (laughs). I am just thinking that way. It's going to be a different level of you know."

3. Katrina Kaif on learning Tamil lines for Merry Christmas

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina Kaif spoke about feeling stressed while saying Tamil lines in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas. She said, “I was very very stressed and consumed with trying to learn my Tamil Lines. I wanted rehearse in a way, that they sound fresh and spontaneous and that was for me a very very ( add another 50 very) tough task.” She added, "I find Tamil and Malayalam really really difficult. It’s hard to distinguish between the consonants and vowels."

4. Triptii Dimri shares working experience with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

In an interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri opened up about her next on-screen collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The duo will share screen space for the first time in the rom-com.

She said, "He's very understanding and gives you your important space. Vicky, he's like a full-on Punjabi. Very easy. Very committed to his work. You know, he's someone who made me feel comfortable. He's very secure as an actor."

The actress further added that she was told that good actors are those who believe in making the scene look good rather than focusing on their performance and she took it as a great lesson. "Usually when you're acting, you tend to get a little selfish about your scenes and performance. You have to be aware of what your co-actor is doing or else the scene will fall flat. That worked out with Vicky," added Triptii.

5. Katrina Kaif talks about learning bike riding in Bandra

Katrina Kaif mesmerized her fans with her bike sequence in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her character can be seen chasing Hrithik Roshan's vehicle. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Katrina spoke about how she learned how to ride a bike. She said “I did Zindagi Naa Milega Dobara, that was a road trip to Spain. It is a life changing experience, that’s all I can say."

She further added, "I had learnt a little bit here on Reclamation [Bandra] when you used to be able to ride bikes late night." When asked who taught her bike riding, she kept mum and said: “That will remain a secret".

She also revealed that the team had sent her to the Ducati training school in Spain during off days. All these trainings helped Katrina become more comfortable with bikes. So much so, that when she returned to Mumbai after the shoot, she was really into bike ridings. She said, "After shooting the movie, when I came back to Bombay, I was so into riding bikes! I tried twice from my house in Bandra Yash Raj and that was it. I tried once and I was terrified the whole way. I just found it too overwhelming – the traffic, everything was too overwhelming. The second time I tried, and that was the last time I tried."

