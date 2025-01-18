Bollywood Newswrap, January 17: Kareena Kapoor records statement in Saif Ali Khan’s attack case, actor to be discharged on THIS date

January 17, 2025, was a day full of major updates from B-town, especially in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident. Kareena Kapoor, who is one of the major eye-witnesses in the case, recorded her statement. The actor's viral insurance policy also revealed Saif's expected date of discharge from the Mumbai hospital. If you have missed these major updates, here's a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 17, 2025:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement recorded by Mumbai Police

A report by India Today suggested that the statement of Kareena Kapoor Khan was recorded on January 17, 2025, in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. A source told the publication that the senior Police Inspector of the Bandra police station reached the residence of Saif and Kareena and recorded the statement of the Crew actress. Additionally, Saif's statement will also be recorded once the doctors allow him to meet the cops.

2. Saif Ali Khan to discharge on THIS date

On January 17, 2025, the insurance policy of Saif Ali Khan went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the document, it was mentioned that the Hum Tum actor was admitted to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre on January 16, 2025. The document further noted that Saif's expected date of discharge is January 21, 2025, nearly five days after his hospitalization.

3. Ibrahim Ali Khan to resume filming for Diler

A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla that Ibrahim Ali Khan will go back to work on January 18, 2025. As per a new report, the youngster is paired with the South Indian actress Sreeleela in the upcoming film Diler.

4. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend family wedding

On January 17, 2025, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended a family wedding in Mumbai. For the gala, the couple dazzled in ethnic clothes and were spotted arriving hand-in-hand.

5. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja step out holding hands

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seen setting major couple goals as they stepped out holding hands and looking their fashionable best. The celebrity couple was spotted post attending an event in Mumbai.

