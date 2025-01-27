Bollywood Newswrap, January 27: Cops arrest WB woman in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case; Shah Rukh Khan confirms collaboration with Siddharth Anand in King

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

During the investigation of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Mumbai police arrested a woman in West Bengal known to accused Shariful Islam. Shah Rukh Khan confirms his collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for King. If you missed on big headlines of the day, then here's a quick recap!

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from January 27, 2025:

1. Cops arrest woman in West Bengal in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case

In a recent development in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Mumbai Police arrested a woman in West Bengal during their investigation. As per a report by PTI, cops conducted a search operation in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday and arrested a woman named Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh. She was nabbed from Chapra in Nadia district in connection with the attack on the Hum Tum actor. It was also reported that she is connected to the accused, Shariful Islam.

2. Shah Rukh Khan confirms collaboration with Siddharth Anand for King

During a recent event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Siddharth Anand is directing his upcoming film, King. Calling the director 'strict,' SRK stated that even though he can't spill major updates about the actioner, he can vouch that it will entertain the audience and they will have fun.

3. Ajay Devgn to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt in Ranger

On January 27, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn will be pitted against Sanjay Dutt in Luv Ranjan and Jagan Shakti's Ranger. A source stated, "It's a casting that has come out naturally from the script, as the villain of Ranger has an aura that Sanjay Dutt carries in real life. As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger."

4. Aamir Khan shared an update on the release of Sitaare Zameen Par

During an event, Aamir Khan revealed that the climax of Sitaare Zameen Par was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat. He further stated, "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun."

5. Bobby Deol celebrates 56th birthday with giant laddoo cake

On January 27, 2025, Bobby Deol celebrated his 56th birthday with his fans and paparazzi outside his home. He cut a giant laddoo cake, which was also a tribute to his character from the TV series Aashram.

