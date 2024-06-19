Bollywood Newswrap, June 19: Deepika Padukone drops baby bump PICS; Shraddha Kapoor's quirky selfie with rumored beau Rahul Mody

The Bollywood industry was graced by several 'hard-to-miss' news on June 19. From Deepika Padukone dropping baby bump pictures, Shraddha Kapoor clicking selfie with rumored beau Rahul Mody to Alia Bhatt updating on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, let's visit today's headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 19, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone treats fans with baby bump pictures

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone who will soon embrace motherhood, dropped monochromatic pictures of her baby bump. In the pictures, the actress's happy pictures while flaunting her baby bump are hard to miss. Sharing the snaps, she penned, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry (pizza emoji)."

2. Shraddha Kapoor drops quirky selfie with rumored beau Rahul Mody

Amidst their relationship rumors, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie with her rumored beau Rahul Mody. Sharing the picture, she also penned a quirky caption that read, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar. @modyrahulmody” and used the song Neend Churaai Meri from the movie Ishq to express her feelings. Soon after her selfie with Rahul was dropped, fans took to their X accounts and expressed their happiness for the duo.

3. Alia Bhatt updates on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt shared an update on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Sharing how the intention is to make it happen, she mentioned it is the timing constraint that is stopping it from happening.

Alia said, “So, the intention is to make it happen, but like I said, sometimes there is a time and place for everything, and you just have to wait for the right time to come together. But, I think the intention in everybody’s heart is to make sure that this film to hit the big screen. Someday or the other, we just need to figure out the timing.”

4. Salman Khan shares BTS picture from Sikandar set

Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from his first day on the sets of Sikandar. The shooting for the film began on June 18. In the picture, Bhaijaan can be seen looking at a screen with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing this BTS picture, Salman captioned it, “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar.” On the other hand, reacting to his post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Joining soon can't wait." Meanwhile, Sikandar is set to be released on Eid 2025.

5. Dinesh Karthik says Ranbir Kapoor would be perfect for Virat Kohli’s biopic

In a video for Cricbuzz, cricketer Dinesh Karthik was quizzed on which actor would be perfect to play the lead in Virat Kohli’s biopic. To this, Karthik said, “Ranbir Kapoor will do a good job." Additionally, he also hopes RK can mimic the way Kohli plays cricket, which is quite an important part. Dinesh expressed that he was saying this because he had not seen Ranbir play cricket so far.

Not only this but also he shared that Akshay Kumar is the best choice for Shikhar Dhawan's biopic. According to him, they have a great connection, and added that if Dhawan’s biopic is done by Kumar, it will be a lot of fun.

