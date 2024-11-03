Bollywood Newswrap, November 2: Shah Rukh Khan talks about supporting Suhana in a fight with Aryan, AbRam; Deepika Padukone REVEALS how daughter Dua makes her ‘heart burst'

November has begun and the second day of the month just ended. November 2 was full of birthdays and other light-hearted moments. Shah Rukh Khan discussed supporting Suhana Khan in a fight with Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Deepika Padukone revealed how her daughter Dua makes her 'heart burst'.

1. Shah Rukh Khan talked about supporting Suhana in a fight with Aryan, AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with his fans on November 2. At the fan event, SRK was quizzed to choose between his three kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, if siblings' fights exist. The superstar quipped that he would have a problem dividing his property if they ever fight. The superstar added that he would support his daughter Suhana as she is his "strength".

2. Deepika Padukone dropped 8 things about her daughter Dua that make her 'heart burst'

Deepika Padukone, who is embracing motherhood these days, posted a video on her Instagram stories. The clip highlighted eight adorable traits of babies from the perspective of a new mom. Deepika's post talked about babies holding an entire finger, sleeping with their mouths wide open, stretching as they wake up, and more.

3. Vicky Kaushal revealed why he is in love with Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Vicky Kaushal praised his wife, actress Katrina Kaif while admiring his generous heart. "I will always lift her up, not because she is a superstar but because she has got the heart of a superstar. That’s what I am in love with; that’s what I learn from," Vicky said.

Advertisement

4. Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan recently dropped unseen pictures with his girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday. Hrithik wrote, "Happy birthday Sa" along with a red heart emoji. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan called her "darling Saboo".

5. Inside pictures of Ananya Panday's birthday celebration

Orry posted a few pictures of Ananya Panday's birthday bash on his Instagram stories on Saturday. The posts feature glimpses of Ananya posing for the camera. Orry posed with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and more.

6. Sidharth Malhotra talked about his return to romantic genre with Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra recently expressed his excitement about stepping back into the romantic genre. Talking about film, Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth told TOI, "It’s a new chapter that feels just right for the season of new beginning."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates special post to his fans for making his evening ‘special’ and it's proof he is King in true sense; PIC