Bollywood Newswrap, November 21, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat accused also targeted his son Aryan; Salman Khan poses with dad Salim Khan's first bike and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

B-town was buzzing with big news on November 21. A new and shocking update on Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat case surfaced. According to reports, the accused was also targeting his son, Aryan Khan. On the other hand, Salman Khan got nostalgic as he dropped a picture with his father Salim Khan, and his first bike.

Here are the top stories from November 21, 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s death threat accused also targeted Aryan Khan

Soon after the Bandra Police received a call demanding Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan on November 7, 2024, the investigative agency jumped into action. During the investigation, the cops unearthed that the arrested suspect, lawyer Faizan Khan, also targeted his son Aryan Khan.

Reports indicated that the accused collected information about King Khan’s security team and delved into their movements and routines. It was also revealed that the accused's mobile phone contained a detailed browsing history of searches related to the Jawan actor's security and his son’s movements.

2. Salman Khan gets nostalgic as he poses with his dad Salim Khan's first bike

Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan dropped two unseen pictures. In the first image, he can be seen standing next to his father Salim Khan who flaunted his first bike by sitting on it and posing candidly. The following image shows the Tiger 3 star posing with swag with his “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956.”

3. Kriti Sanon signs on for a horror comedy with Aanand L Rai

An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Kriti Sanon has been discussing multiple collaborations with Aanand L Rai, and is extremely fond of his work. “The actress has loved a horror comedy to be bankrolled by ALR, and has given a go-ahead to the same. The film in question will go on floors by mid-2025, once a major chunk of Tere Ishq Mein is wrapped up,” the informant stated.

The source also stated that the movie is tentatively titled Nayi Naveli and it aims to introduce a completely new flavour in the genre. “Kriti is also excited about the dynamics of her character in the film, and loves how this folklore unfolds on the spectacle,” the source adds.

4. Baby John’s song Naina Matakka to release on November 25

On November 21, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee’s song Naina Matakka starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh will be released on November 25, 2024.

The track from the upcoming movie Baby John will mark the first-ever collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee. Penned by Irshad Kamil and music composed by S. Thaman.

5. Amitabh Bachchan reacts amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumors

For the first time, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumors through his new blog. In his post, Big B noted that it takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life.

“I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me,” the megastar expressed adding that speculations are speculated untruths, without verifications.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

