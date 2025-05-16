‘Even worse than TV’: Anurag Kashyap slams OTT platforms, claims they’re dumbing viewers down

Director Anurag Kashyap, who once saw platforms like Netflix and Amazon as a gateway to greater creative liberty in Indian filmmaking, has now voiced his disillusionment with how these platforms have evolved. In a recent interview, he expressed concern over the quality of content being produced, stating that it has become “even worse than television.” He also added that the OTT platforms are dumbing viewers down.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap specifically pointed to major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, criticizing them for prioritizing profit and subscriber growth over creativity. He noted that their content strategies are heavily influenced by algorithms, leaving little room for artistic freedom.

In an interview with The Hindu, the director reflected on his past collaborations with Netflix, including the crime drama series Sacred Games and the anthology Lust Stories. He recalled that when these projects were made, Netflix’s entry into the Indian market was seen as a promising opportunity, resulting in some quality work.

However, he noted that around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, things took a turn for the worse. He expressed his belief that the current content being produced on these platforms is inferior to television, accusing them of attempting to “dumb down” viewers.

He further remarked that streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple are primarily driven by data, likening it to the new oil that attracts them to India.

Advertisement

He added that streaming platforms are primarily focused on increasing their subscriber base, aiming to reach as many people as possible in a country with a population of 1.4 billion.

According to him, they avoid offending anyone and are less interested in creating true art or cinema. Instead, their goal is to produce content that appeals to the widest audience, catering to the average viewer. He also pointed out that these companies are pleased that their shows are being watched on cellphones.

In the same interview, when asked about the current state of the film industry, the director described it as “very confused.” He suggested that if the industry still relied on the Khans, it might be more stable.

However, he criticized the lack of originality in Bollywood’s current output and said that the industry is still trying to find its direction. He added that hitting “rock bottom” often leads to evolution, and expressed optimism that Bollywood, despite being in a slump, will eventually grow and transform.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Kashyap’s latest directorial venture, Kennedy, has yet to announce its release date in India. Meanwhile, he has recently appeared as an actor in the films Rifle Club and Viduthalai Part 2.

ALSO READ: Did you know? Maharani star Huma Qureshi received SHOCKING remark from casting agent; actress reveals, ‘I can do multiple cosmetic surgeries…’