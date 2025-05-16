War 2 POLL: What are you most excited to see in big reveal from Hrithik Roshan’s actioner; Trailer or Jr NTR’s first look? VOTE

Hrithik Roshan is all set to share the screen with Jr NTR in War 2, which also marks the latter’s entry into Hindi cinema. On Friday, Hrithik stirred excitement with a cryptic post on social media that left fans buzzing. Tagging Jr NTR, he wrote, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what’s coming on May 20th this year? Believe me, you have NO idea. Ready?” Interestingly, May 20 happens to be Jr NTR’s birthday, leading many fans to believe that a major announcement related to the film is on the way.

Jr NTR, however, addressed Hrithik Roshan by his character name Kabir and responded, “Thank you in advance @hrithikroshan sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir…#War2.” For those who may not know, May 20 holds significance as it’s Jr. NTR’s birthday, making it a perfect opportunity for the makers of the film to begin their promotional campaign.

War 2 has been creating significant excitement in Telugu-speaking regions, thanks to Jr NTR’s massive fan following there.

The high-octane action film unites two of Indian cinema’s biggest star, Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as the fearless Kabir, and the pan-India sensation Jr NTR, affectionately known as Taarak, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The YRF Spy Universe has emerged as the most successful intellectual property in Indian cinema, consistently delivering blockbuster hits such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 will be the sixth chapter in this adrenaline-fueled franchise.

