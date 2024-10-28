Diljit Dosanjh pays emotional tribute to his mother at Dil-Luminati Delhi concert; reveals why he says ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh is enchanting audiences with his Dil-Luminati India tour. He recently performed for the second time in Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the crowd was filled with excitement. Around 35,000 fans attended the event, which lasted approximately two hours. During the show, Diljit paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother and explained that because his mom is Punjabi and it is also his mother tongue, he often says, "Punjabi aa gaye oye."

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video from his concert where he spoke about his love for the language Punjabi which has a connection to his mother.

He said, "When I was born my mother spoke in Punjabi. I learnt Punjabi first. Our country has different languages and I respect them a lot, be it Gujarati, or Marathi. Some speak Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, and I respect them very much. But because my mother speaks Punjabi, so I too speak Punjabi. So I say Punjabi Aa Gaye Delhi Oye"

During the show, he delighted the audience with hits like Proper Patola, Hass Hass, Lemonade, Kinni Kinni, Naina, Ikk Kudi, Clash, Lover, Khutti, and Patiala Peg.

Diljit Dosanjh has consistently kept his family out of the public eye, often steering clear of conversations about them in interviews. However, the Lover singer recently chose to introduce his mother and sister to his fans during a concert in Manchester, UK.

In previous statements, Diljit has emphasized that he prefers to keep his family away from the limelight to protect their privacy and safety.

In an old interview, Dosanjh disclosed that his relationship with his parents weakened after they sent him to live with his maternal uncle at the age of 11.

He explained that he left his village and moved to Ludhiana, recalling, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji. He said, ‘Send him to the city with me,’ and my parents agreed without even asking me.”

Diljit will now travel to nine other cities across the country, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.

