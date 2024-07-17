Dimple Kapadia believes daughter Twinkle Khanna got into trouble earlier for expressing her opinions; here's why

Twinkle Khanna is a Bollywood celebrity who is great with words. Hence, she doesn’t believe in mincing them, be it on social media or in real life. But her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia thinks that this outspoken nature of the actress has put her in weird situations.

During an interview, the former actress hilariously mentioned that her mom thinks this is one of the reasons that she has ligament tears in her left leg. Read on!

Twinkle Khanna has a hilarious response to a fan asking if she ever got in trouble

Twinkle Khanna found solace in books and written words when she was struggling with her acting career in Bollywood. Hence, she decided to bid adieu to the film industry and tried her hands at writing books and expressing herself candidly online.

This eventually made her one of the best-selling authors in the space. Writing came naturally to the former actress, who is popular for being her unapologetic and candid self. But because of her frank nature, she has often put herself in trouble. While interacting with fans on her YouTube channel Tweak India, she was asked if she ever got in trouble for finding humor in real life.

She again took the humorous route to respond to this question and expressed that she has 40 ligament tears in her left leg and according to her mother, actress Dimple Kapadia, it’s not because she keeps falling. But it’s because “I twist my foot and put it in my mouth all the time,” Khanna divulged laughingly.

After taking a couple of seconds, she replied, on a serious note this time, that she had definitely gotten into trouble. There were times when she would get into Twitter brawls with people and often outside of social media too. But over time, she stopped doing so because according to her “I have become old and all those hormones have dried up.”

Twinkle Khanna’s work front

Twinkle stepped into movies with the musical romance movie Barsaat, back in 1995. She worked in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, International Khiladi, Jodi No.1, and others before retiring from the industry.

The wordsmith has till now penned multiple novels namely Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

