DJ Ganesh: The 'go-to' artist for Btown events, who has also made SRK, Ranveer and Ranbir groove on his beats

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, DJ Ganesh enthusiastically shared an anecdote from his life that involves Shah Rukh Khan. The young lad remembered the time he passed by King Khan’s landmark bungalow in Mumbai – Mannat – and dreamed about playing his music for the legend himself. Back then, Ganesh did not quite know that he was manifesting his reality, for, this March, he was at the Mannat premises in charge of the music for a bash thrown by SRK and Gauri Khan.

One could instantly recognize the pride and contentment in Ganesh’s voice while sharing the story, having achieved what once might have felt like a far-fetched dream. But then, what are dreams if not far-fetched? And in all these years, Ganesh has played in several international shows from London to Dubai, showcasing Bollywood music all around the world in more than 40 countries!

Like most inspiring success stories, whether in print or on the big screens, DJ Ganesh’s journey began with humble beginnings. He did not have the most privileged education to back him up in a country that focuses so much on making doctors, engineers, astronauts, lawyers, and IAS officers in its classrooms. Instead, before Ganesh became ‘DJ Ganesh’ he did quite a few odd jobs to support his family. This was before he found his true calling in disc-jockeying.

But there surely must be some divine intoxication in following one’s passion against all odds, for the fruits of hard work, talent, and resilience are too good to give up. Take DJ Ganesh, for instance – the man who has now become the go-to person to set the party mood for all A-list events in the shiny and glamorous world of Bollywood. In the last week itself, Ganesh has Dj-ed for 5 events. That’s 5 A-list parties in 7 days! One could only imagine the demand he is pulling in.

In the past week, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s bash at Mannat, Ganesh was the man behind the music console at Ranveer Singh’s party, Shweta Bachchan’s star-studded birthday night, Alanna Panday’s much-talked-about wedding with beau Ivor McCray, and the biggest Bollywood Holi party hosted this year by Times Group MD Vineet Jain. That it has been an extremely busy and fulfilling week for DJ Ganesh would not be an exaggeration by any measure.

2023 has been quite a happening year for the man in question so far. Apart from a busy March, DJ Ganesh also had quite an eventful February, for, he also played at one of the biggest weddings this year – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s - clips from which flooded all our social media feeds, teasing the hopeless romantics in all of us. In a span of a week, Ganesh then became a part of Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković’s dreamy vow renewal ceremony in Udaipur.

Last year, during one of his interviews with Film Companion, Karan Johar could not help but hail DJ Ganesh and the setlist he prepared with Ranveer Singh for the filmmaker’s grand 50th birthday bash at YRF Studios.

“Before the party, Ranveer (Singh) and I had made the complete playlist. He told me to play Karan’s favourites. Kajol ma’am was there from the beginning, and she and Karan sir started the party together. She really liked the music, and even came and appreciated me two-three times. Everyone was enjoying themselves. Hrithik (Roshan), Tiger (Shroff), and Shahid Kapoor were there too and they were all on the dance floor,” shared Ganesh with Pinkvilla at the time.

It should be noted that in the past, the young DJ has also played at Isha Ambani’s engagement party, Kajal Agarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding, Poorna Patel and Namit Soni’s wedding. In fact, DJ Ganesh has even played music for Adar Poonawala, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India and his wife Natasha Poonawala.

Moreover, DJ Ganesh and his team were also responsible for the music scene at Creators United 2023– India’s first-ever influencer festival organized by Pinkvilla in association with Mad Influence.

While many people dream of shaking a leg with the who’s who of B’Town, DJ Ganesh can proudly claim to be the person who has made the biggest superstars and businessmen groove to his energetic beats on the same dance floor, including SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Katrina Kaif among others. That is surely one feat to be proud of!

There is no doubt that the young man, who once passed by Mannat and dreamed of playing his music there, has now become the name synonymous with DJ-ing in the circles of Bollywood. DJ Ganesh is another example of how, with the right spirit, determination, and talent, the most seemingly far-fetched dreams come true.

