EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Hrithik Roshan ordered buckets of junk food after Dhoom Again song shoot wrap?

Hrithik Roshan is the most celebrated actor in Bollywood. Not only has he managed to entertain the audience with his acting prowess but also won hearts with his impeccable dancing skills. Amongst all his songs, Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 is one of the most loved songs. It set a benchmark standard for dance in the film industry. However, not many know the hectic schedule that went behind shooting the song. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Hrithik exclusively revealed an interesting anecdote and the secrets of the song shoot.

'As we finished the song shoot, I ordered buckets of chocolates'

Dhoom 2, the action thriller film was released in 2006 and it was helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi. Apart from Hrithik, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in key roles. While speaking about his hit song, Hrithik recalled the process of finalising the dance steps.

He said, "The song Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 is a product of the alignment of all things that fit perfectly, right from the song, till the steps and choreography. I remember Adi (Aditya Chopra) spent a lot of time with everyone to curate those steps, from all the options, it’s a talent and the credit should go to Aditya Chopra for sitting down and selecting the best options, after that I was called in, showed those options and tested those steps on my body. Then the step that felt best to me, we went ahead with that. The song, the steps and everything around it is almost perfect. Not trying to compliment myself with this but there’s a feeling that whatever we put into this song, it all worked out very well. I’m very proud of that song, it involved a lot of hard work.”

He also revealed that he ordered buckets of chocolates after he wrapped up the hectic shoot. While speaking about the celebration post wrapping the song shoot, the War actor shared, "We shot Dhoom Again nonstop, from morning 9 am to the next morning when we packed around 10-11 am. Because if I remember right Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) had to take a flight and we had a limited amount of time. I started dancing at 9 am and packed up the next morning, so we shot all day, all night and the next morning. As I had to look ripped in the song, I was cutting down on water, no food hence as soon as we finished the song shoot, I ordered buckets of chocolates, I literally asked for it to be carried in a bucket. They got me two buckets of just junk food and chocolates. I’m not saying it’s a good thing to do, but after a hard day of work like that, anything is acceptable.”

Work front

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIGHTER EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand & team allot over 120 hours for an action-packed climax