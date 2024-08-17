Manoj Bajpayee calls working with Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar an ‘honour’ after National Award win: ‘It was a moment of shared pride’

Manoj Bajpayee is on cloud nine after winning another National Award for his film Gulmohar. The Rahul V. Chittella-directed movie bagged three honors at the 70th National Film Awards. Besides bagging awards for Best Hindi Film and Best Dialogues, Manoj Bajpayee was also honored with a special mention from the jury for his moving performance. The actor shared his joy and revealed what he and his co-star and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore talked about on the phone soon after hearing this happy news.

In a recent chat with Showsha, Manoj Bajpayee expressed his happiness for bagging the prestigious National Award yet again and reminisced about his joy of working with Sharmila Tagore. The actor stated, “When Sharmila ji and I spoke after the win, it was a moment of shared pride and joy. Working with her on this film was an honor, and to have Gulmohar celebrated in this way feels like a validation of all the hard work and passion we poured into it.”

The Family Man actor called Gulmohar a special film and asserted that he resonated deeply with the themes highlighted in the film. Manoj further said that the achievement is very meaningful for him, and seeing Gulmohar getting recognition on such a stage is both rewarding and humbling.

Reminiscing every mention at the National Film Awards, Manoj Bajpayee got nostalgic and remembered the early days when he came to the city of dreams (Mumbai) with hopes in his eyes. “Every time I am honored with a National Award, it takes me back to those early days in Mumbai when I was just a young man with a lot of hope,” added Bajpayee.

Advertisement

The Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai actor stated that his journey has been long, difficult, and filled with many hurdles, but these awards remind him every time why he started and how far he has come. Manoj called his journey incredible and concluded by saying that it was a humbling experience that ground him and made him grateful for the opportunities he received, the people who stood by him, and the remaining journey that is yet to be unfolded.

For the uninitiated, Manoj Bajpayee has previously won the National Award for Satya in the category of Best Supporting Actor, followed by a Special Jury Award for Pinjar, and then in 2021, the actor bagged the Best Actor award for Bhonsle.

ALSO READ: Gulmohar director says Manoj Bajpayee is 'rare treasure' as film wins National Award; calls creating movie with him and Sharmila Tagore 'privilege'