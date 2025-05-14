‘Give me the respect I deserve’ Preity Zinta hits back at troll like a boss who connects Glenn Maxwell’s performance in IPL to their marriage

Preity Zinta is known for being quite interactive with her fans through social media. She never shies away from speaking her heart. Most recently, the actress who also owns the IPL team, Punjab Kings, gave a befitting reply to a user who made a distasteful remark connecting Glenn Maxwell’s performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 to her.

Advertisement

On May 13 (Tuesday), Preity Zinta hosted an AMA session on her X (formerly Twitter) where several internet users flooded the actress with their questions. However, one of the questions among many didn’t go well with the actress.

The user asked, “Ma’am, Maxwell ki aapse shaadi nahi hui isiliye vo aapke team se accha nahi khelta tha? (Ma’am, is Maxwell not playing well for your team because he didn’t marry you?)"

Visibly offended by the remark, Preity didn’t hold back from strongly reacting to the user’s comment. She gave it back to him, stating, “Would you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just reserved for women?”

“I never realised how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I’m sure you asked this question in humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you’re really saying — because if you do, it’s not pretty!,” she further added.

Advertisement

On a concluding note, she said, “I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years, so please give me the respect I deserve and stop with the gender bias. Thank you.”

Take a look

In addition to this, another ardent fan asked the actress how she motivates her players and the mantra behind her team’s better performance in comparison to previous seasons. To this, the actress noted that they were always a great team, but this time, great leadership skills, strategic captaincy, and coach, Ricky Ponting have “made all the difference.”

“So Full credit goes to our cricket operations team, our coach and our captain for creating a wonderful environment for all the players to thrive,” a part of her long answer read.

Preity Zinta will be next seen in Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947.

ALSO READ: POLL: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; which Bollywood celeb are you excited to see dazzle at Cannes 2025? VOTE