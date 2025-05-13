Gram Chikitsalay: All you need to know about Kartikey Raj aka chhota sweeper Dhelu from Amol Parashar-led show

Set in the heartland of India, Gram Chikitsalay brings to life the everyday drama, humor, and heartwarming stories unfolding in a rural Primary Health Center (PHC) in Bhatkandi. With its refreshing narrative and relatable characters, the show has quickly found a place in viewers' hearts. One standout character who has been winning hearts is Kartikey Raj, who plays the endearing chhota sweeper at the PHC. Scroll down to know more about the actor behind this lovable character.

In the Amol Parashar-led show Gram Chikitsalay, several characters have stood out, but one who has truly stolen the spotlight with his sharp wit and comic timing is Dhelu. The character is brilliantly portrayed by comedian and actor Kartikey Raj.

For those unfamiliar, Kartikey rose to popularity before this show with his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he is best known for playing Khajur, Chandu’s son. A talented comedian, he has won hearts with his impeccable timing and charming screen presence. He first came into the limelight as a contestant on India’s Best Dramebaaz.

It was his first time performing on stage. Initially, he had no intention of pursuing a career in acting. Hailing from Bihar, he is a native of Saidpur village in the Patna district. According to reports, his per-show fee is approximately Rs 1–2 lakh.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kartikey Raj reflected on his journey, attributing much of his success to his elder brother Abhishek and Kilkari Bal Bhawan, a Bihar government initiative that nurtures creativity in children aged 8 to 16.

He shared that although he wasn't initially interested in acting, it was his brother who encouraged him to join the program, which provides a joyful, stress-free environment for learning.

There, he received training in acting for about four months. His turning point came in 2013 when the team of India's Best Dramebaaz visited Patna for auditions. Raj was selected and taken to Kolkata for the shoot, where he stayed in luxury hotels for the first time. Since then, he said, there has been no looking back.

Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

