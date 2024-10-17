Happy Birthday Simi Garewal: Top 5 iconic moments from actress’ chat show ft Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and more

Veteran actress Simi Garewal is celebrating her 77th birthday today, i.e. October 17, 2024. Apart from her stellar screen presence, she charmed fans with her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. One of the most loved and iconic talk shows featured the biggest names from Bollywood, politics, and business backgrounds. On her special day, let’s take a look at some of the viral moments from the beloved chat show.

Top 5 moments from Simi Garewal's show that remain our forever favorite

1. Gauri Khan revealed Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disgustingly possessive’

In one of the episodes, Gauri Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was possessive about her which later turned into protectiveness. "He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think,” she shared.

Meanwhile, SRK also laughed and agreed that he was “downright vulgar” at the time. Defending himself, the actor explained that initially, his insecurity stemmed from the “whole feeling of lack of ownership.”

2. When Priyanka Chopra wished to be a guy

In one of the episodes, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra noted that men have it easier in comparison to women. "It's so difficult being a girl, really wish I was a guy at times. For real, nothing no stress, just throw on a pair of jeans and a t-shirt and you are done," she said, leaving the host smiling.

Advertisement

3. When Aishwarya Rai’s interview was interrupted by an unexpected guest

One of the iconic episodes of Aishwarya Rai was interjected by a cockroach during the conversation. The video that had also taken over the internet featured Garewal instructing the crew members to take away the insect as she emphasized, "Bilkul Aishwarya ji k paas araha hai (It's coming towards Aishwarya)."

While the person from the crew team approached, Aish asked if it was planned, and the 77-year-old actress mentioned that she had never seen a cockroach there before. After the insect was taken away, the Devdas actress quipped, "Itne pyaar se he's put ghoonghat (He lovingly put a veil) on it and taken it away." As the video ended, Aishwarya, in an accent, said, "Suddenly, the cockroach has taken over."

4. When Jaya Bachchan revealed Amitabh Bachchan is not 'romantic'

The next one is from the episode featuring the legendary couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. During the show, Big B denied being romantic and his wife also agreed with a laugh, adding, “Not with me.”

Advertisement

The megastar further asked the host if being romantic meant “going down on the knees and proposing” and Jaya asserted that she was talking about “flowers and wine”. Jaya further continued, “Maybe if he had a girlfriend he would do it, but I don’t think.” Garewal then asks if he was romantic when the two were dating to which Jaya responded, “He never spoke” and Amitabh said, “It's (talking) a waste of time.”

5. When Rekha reacted to her plans to marry again

During her conversation with Rekha, when Simi asked the eternal beauty if she would marry again, the legendary actress asked if she meant with a man. Surprised by the answer, Simi said, “Well, not a woman obviously.” And Rekha retorted, “Why not?” She then further added, “In my mind, I am married to myself, my profession and my loved ones. I am not a cynical person. Nothing is forever. I’ve evolved,” she mentioned.

Advertisement

The popular chat show premiered on Star World in 2001 and lasted for five seasons.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who marked successful debut with Salman Khan, lost on Jab We Met, Munna Bhai MBBS and now does selective work