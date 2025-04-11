Kareena Kapoor Khan’s AI avatar at Karachi’s rave party goes VIRAL; irked fans call it ‘insult’ to icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most celebrated actors from the Hindi film industry, and her fan following transcends national boundaries. However, in latest events, a poorly-animated AI video of the actress from a rave party in Pakistan has left all her fans irked.

A video clip was shared by a Pakistani DJ by the name of Hamza Haris on his Instagram handle that showed an AI version of Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing on a screen with loud music in the background. The clip begins with the iconic dialogue of Bebo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The post was captioned, "Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show. I knew if I was gonna play it, it had to have a visual. The track was inspired while I was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before. "

"We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild. Just hoping @karanjohar and @kareenakapoorkhan see this someday and get how funny, unexpected, and hype it was," the caption further read.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, several fans of the actress seemed visibly upset as they reacted to the video. A fan wrote, "This animation is sooooo bad, and why is looking like she is going to work?" Another stated, "Kareena dekh le uske pehle delete kar de please." A third fan wrote, "No way…. This is an insult to our icon."

Meanwhile, one ardent lover of the actress suggested the DJ stop the track and animation. Another irked fan lashed out, stating, "Instagram really needs a dislike button at this point," and one more said, "Nah, this is frying me."

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Going further, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actress is expected to shoot for a yet untitled film with Meghna Gulzar, produced by Junglee Pictures, in which she is playing a cop.

