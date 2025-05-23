Viral Moments of the Week: Aishwarya Rai and Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning Cannes looks to Hera Pheri 3 legal battle

Bollywood served up a mix of heartwarming and headline-grabbing moments this week, keeping fans and paparazzi on their toes. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor making waves at Cannes 2025 with their stunning looks to the chatter surrounding Paresh Rawal's potential exit from Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3, the week was a vibrant blend of glamour and intrigue that lit up the internet.

1. Agastya Nanda and Naomika Saran's rumored romance grabs headlines

Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda were recently seen out and about in the city. A video making rounds on social media shows the duo leaving the same location, sparking curiosity with their relaxed and cheerful vibe. This outing has once again fueled rumors about their alleged relationship, which is now grabbing major headlines. As they left, both of them greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles and waves.

2. Kiara Advani's bold bikini look from War 2 teaser goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR undoubtedly brought fire and ice to the War 2 teaser, but it was Kiara Advani’s blink-and-miss appearance in a neon bikini that stole the spotlight and grabbed all the headlines

3. Aishwarya Rai returns to Cannes 2025 in full glam

The OG Cannes diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made sure to turn every head at the film festival. Dressed in a stunning, serene white saree, she proved to be the ultimate queen, but it was the sindoor that quite literally stole the show.

4. Janhvi Kapoor breaks the internet with her Cannes debut

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning debut at Cannes 2025 for the premiere of her film Homebound. The actress ensured she left a lasting impression in a pastel pink custom Tarun Tahiliani outfit that left onlookers in awe.

5. Hera Pheri 3 legal row

Paresh Rawal confirmed that he has exited the Akshay Kumar-led Hera Pheri 3, after which Cape of Good Films sent him a legal notice and filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against him. Recently, lawyers stated that there might be a possibility of Rawal returning to the project, and the issue could be resolved soon.

