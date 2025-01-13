IN PICS: Anushka Sharma returns from Alibaug, Janhvi Kapoor goes out and about in city; catch favorite celebrity sighting of the day

Celebrity spotting on January 13, 2025, brought a glamorous mix of stars out and about, turning heads wherever they went. Bollywood icon Anushka Sharma was seen exuding effortless elegance, while Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora's glam looked flawless.

Joining them were several other beloved celebrities, who added charm to the day with their stylish appearances.

Whether stepping out for work, fitness routines, or casual outings, these stars gave fans plenty to admire. Here's a closer look at the paparazzi's best captures, showcasing the most stylish and notable celeb moments of the day!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Gateway of India, returning from Alibaug. The actress looked as gorgeous as ever in a black t-shirt paired with white floral balloon pants and minimal statement jewelry.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city, heading to a party. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress wore a little black dress paired with black peep-toe heels and glamorous makeup.

Bobby Deol

Animal actor Bobby Deol was spotted at the airport sporting his signature salt-and-pepper look. Deol looked dapper as always in a grey-washed t-shirt paired with denim jeans, completing his look with a cool pair of shades for the day.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan

Debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan were spotted out and about in the city promoting their movie Azaad alongside the director. Rasha looked chic in a blue and white corset top paired with matching pants, while Aaman looked handsome in a black hoodie and jeans.

Malaika Arora

Spilling her signature sass as always, Malaika Arora was spotted looking her chic best in an all-white outfit. Arora kept her look simple yet classy, opting for cool black shades and carrying a brown bag to complete her ensemble.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted heading to a party in town, and without a doubt, the director looked stunning as always in his all-black ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor

Lovingyapa actress Khushi Kapoor was spotted leaving her gym, looking as stunning as ever in a black gym fit, effortlessly giving major motivational and health goals.

