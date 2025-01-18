Kartik Aaryan hilariously reacts as fan questions him about his chat with Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor’s centenary event; ‘I was genuinely asking her…’

Last year, on December 13, 2024, the Kapoor family hosted a grand event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. At the star-studded event, Kartik Aaryan arrived looking dashing. While he was at the soiree, he interacted with Alia Bhatt, the clip of which went viral online. Recently, during a fan interaction, he was asked about the chat he had with Bhatt at the event. The Chandu Champion actor stated he was genuinely asking Alia when will her new film release. Read on!

Responding to the fan’s query, Kartik first stated that he was normally talking to her about general stuff. But when the fan persisted in getting the correct response, Aaryan funnily replied that he was telling the National Award-winning actress to have fixed the lift before doing the event.

Since the fan wasn’t convinced by his indirect responses, the dashing actor finally replied, “I was genuinely asking her, ‘Acha, kab tak will your new film release’ (by when will your new film release) and she was asking me about my film" stated The Indian Express. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor also stated that he asked Alia about Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor.

In another viral clip from the event, Kartik was seen getting chatty with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan who gave him a warm welcome at their family event. There, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also met with his industry friend, Aditya Roy Kapur. The two male actors indulged in a cute banter giving a peek into their bromance.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama debutant also met with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. In a clip, they were seen speaking to each other about their upcoming projects. Kartik asked the director about his upcoming film War 2 and if they had kicked started the shoot.

