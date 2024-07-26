Khel Khel Mein actor Taapsee Pannu REACTS to being congratulated for her wedding with Mathias Boe; 'Main hi bhool gayi hu ab tak toh'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu dated badminton player and former Olympic medallist Mathias Boe for eleven years before tying the knot with him on March 23. The couple flew abroad to take part in their private wedding ceremonies.

Even after getting married, the couple hasn’t openly spoken about their relationship or made it Insta official. The Dunki actress also recently gave a hilarious reply when a paparazzo congratulated her on her wedding this year. Read on!

Taapsee Pannu says THIS when paparazzi congratulated her on her wedding to Mathias Boe

After the success of her movie Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and others, Taapsee Pannu started filming for her upcoming movie, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. But in between these films, she sneaked in some time to get married to the love of her life, celebrated badminton player Mathias Boe in March this year.

On July 25, the Pink actress was at the launch event of the song Hauli Hauli from her upcoming film Khel Khel Mein. As she exited the location, a photographer told her, “Taapsee ji, congratulations.” To this, she responded, “Picture hit hogayi? (The film is already a hit?)”

Her reaction prompted the media person to clarify that she was being congratulated on her wedding with Boe. She then divulged, “Ab bhi tu wedding ki congratulation kar raha hain yaar? Main hi bhool gayi hoon ab tak. (You’re still now congratulating me about the wedding? Even I forgot about it.)”

According to reports, the couple first met at the inaugural event of the Indian Badminton League back in 2013.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Taapsee’s last released movie, Dunki, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023 and became a box office success. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also featured SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and others.

Her upcoming romantic thriller, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, also features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024. Next up is the comic caper Khel Khel Mein, which features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Ammy Virk.

