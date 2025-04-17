Logout actor Babil Khan reacts to his awkward conversation with Huma Qureshi in viral video; tells paparazzi ‘Bahut bura laga’

A couple of days ago, several celebs attended a fashion event in the city. At the gala, actors Babil Khan and Huma Qureshi crossed paths and had a fun exchange. However, as soon as their conversation went viral, people thought Huma was rude to Babil. Now, the Logout actor reacted to it and told the paparazzi that he was hurt by the clip. Read on!

Advertisement

Recently, on April 14, 2025, Babil Khan and Huma Qureshi met at a costume party hosted in Mumbai. From the event, a video of the two actors’ conversation went viral. In the clip, Irrfan Khan’s son said that someone didn’t pick up his call, to which the Maharani actress responded, “Later, we will talk.”

Babil then asked her if the person they’re talking about is angry with him. This time, Qureshi didn’t give him a reply and just went inside the event while telling a friend, “I want to slap this boy.” Soon after this video went viral, fans took to the comments section to say that their conversation was awkward and that Huma was being rude to Babil.

Now, the Qala actor responded to the video, which went viral in a jiffy. As per Hindustan Times, while interacting with the paparazzi at the special screening of his film Logout, Khan told the paparazzi, “Kaand kar diya tumlogo ne parso. Kyun aese faaltu? Kya tha vo? Ajeeb sa tha vo. Both bura laga, sachme. (Day before yesterday, you guys did a blunder. Why and what was that? That was pretty weird. I felt bad and hurt, really!)"

Advertisement

Coming to Babil’s work front, the young actor is returning to the silver screen with the cyber thriller drama, Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, the upcoming movie also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair and is set to release on April 18, 2025, on Zee5.

As for Huma, she will be seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, and others. The third installment in the series is expected to hit cinemas by September 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Logout's Babil Khan reveals dad Irrfan Khan was 'terrified' for him upon learning he wanted to join movies; here's why