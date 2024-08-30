8 love triangle movies on Netflix that will leave you saying Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Bollywood and hard-core Hindi movie lovers are obsessed with romantic plot lines. Our favorite filmmakers have treated us with several such films and spiced them up by introducing a third individual to add drama. If you’re also somebody who finds guilty pleasure in watching this genre, we’ve enlisted some love triangle movies available for you to watch on Netflix.

8 love triangle movies on Netflix that live in our hearts rent-free

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1995)

Karan Johar’s directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has to be iconic for all the reasons. From its star cast to its entire storyline, this film leads the pack of a quintessential love triangle movie. "Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya, Rifat bi" continues to tear our hearts apart. The film presents the love story where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) loves Tina (Rani Mukerji), while his BFF Anjali (Kajol) has an unrequited love for him.

Since it’s a KJo film, he compensated for our tears by eventually reuniting Rahul and Anjali while we still feel sad for Aman (Salman Khan).

2. Dostana (2008)

One of the most stylish and coolest romantic-comedy movies of 2008 has to be Dostana. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kirron Kher, and Bobby Deol, among others. It is one of the most entertaining love stories that we yearn for.

The entire agenda of being a ‘gay’ and one-upmanship between Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham to woo Priyanka Chopra was not just a comedy of errors but entertaining throughout to watch.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2004)

Up next is Kal Ho Naa Ho, a film that lives in our hearts rent-free. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film features the lead roles of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. While we have yet to decide who is more charming, the love triangle in the story is indeed heartbreaking.

Throughout the movie, when we are betting our hopes on the potential match between Aman and Naina, we realize by the end that it wasn’t only meant to be. Aman turns Cupid to unite Naina and Rohit. Additionally, in the climax scene of Aman dying to him, reading outlines for Rohit from the diary while he confesses his feelings, there are many moments from the film we can’t stop loving.

4. Student Of The Year (2012)

Karan Johar is a master of turning on the water taps with his achy-breaky love triangles. The next one on the list is his 2012 release, Student Of The Year. The movie introduced Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan to the Bollywood industry. Not only is a lot of nostalgia attached to this film, but indeed is a wholesome and cute love story that one can enjoy anytime.

The film portrays Shanaya (Alia) and Rohan (Varun) as a happy-go couple, but the plot takes a twist when Abhimanyu (Sidharth) enters the story.

5. Lagaan (2000)

Lagaan is primarily remembered for the iconic "teen guna lagaan" that Bhuvan saves his villagers from paying by defeating the British team in cricket in a pre-independence era. Nevertheless, another memorable plot that simultaneously occurs in the film is that of Rachel Shelly’s British character, Elizabeth, falling in love with the village boy Aamir Khan's Bhuvan—who is also the love interest of Gauri, played by Gracy Singh.

As usual, one of the two had to remain deprived of a happy ending, and in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial, it was Elizabeth. She goes back to England with happy and sweet memories in her heart of the times spent with Bhuvan.

6. Barfi! (2012)

One of the cutest movies ever made has to be Anurag Basu’s Barfi. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz rightly enjoys a massive fan base. Who could imagine an adorable romantic story between a speech and hearing-impaired boy and an autistic girl? The strength and power of their love were such that Ileana’s character had to back out from it. Imagine "Phir le aaya dil" to make us rewatch this one!

7. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

The King Of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, must be given full-blown credit for being a part of most of the ever-so-cherished love triangle movies. The 1994 movie directed by Kundan Shah featured Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, and more in pivotal roles. Following his one-sided love for Anna, who is in love with Chris, Sunil tries every trick to win her over. In a desperate attempt, he went on to try and create misunderstandings between Anna and Chris.

8. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Every cine lover deserves to have Bareilly Ki Barfi on their watch list. The movie, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon. Its small-town charm adds to its overall beauty of storytelling.

After getting rejected by prospective grooms, Bitti begins her search for Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar), the author of the book. She seeks the help of Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), the publisher of the book. In an interesting plot twist, it was actually Chirag, the real author of the book. Bitti’s choice between Chirag and Pritam is what keeps us hooked till the end.

9. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Not your regular love triangle, Haseen Dillruba is a twisted thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With the top-notch performances from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, the film turns out to be a sleek whodunnit with ample pulpy elements yet keeping a love triangle intact.

The choice can be a little difficult, but still, which one of these is your favorite? Don’t forget to share it with us in the comments section.

