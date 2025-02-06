Loveyapa: Did you know Khushi Kapoor’s parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were ‘against’ her traveling in auto?

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are currently immersed in the promotions of their upcoming rom-com, Loveyapa. During a recent light-hearted conversation, while Junaid reflected on his reasons to take an auto, Khushi revealed that her parents were ‘against’ it. Therefore, she would often take the ride only inside her house campus.

During a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Khushi Kapoor was asked if she had ever taken an auto. In response to this, the actress was quick to sweetly admit, "Han, par building ke andar hi (yeah, but only inside the building)."

She further added that she has taken autos only to travel within the city, stating, “And sometimes when we are traveling to Madh Island for the shoot, we take auto then.” Explaining her reasons, Khushi said, “Actually I was not allowed to take an auto. My parents were against it. So I used to take autos within the campus.”

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan who was also sitting next to her called his choice to travel by auto as a practical choice over the luxury car. He explained that in a city like Mumbai, taking an auto is the best option since cars often get stuck in traffic, and finding parking can be a hassle.

Upon being asked if anyone recognized him yet, Junaid was honest enough to admit that it had happened to him only once. He went on to share a lighthearted story about one of his auto rides, recalling that he was traveling from Andheri to Bandra for a rehearsal when, coincidentally, his father Aamir Khan was returning from Yash Raj Studios. At a red signal, his father's car stopped next to his auto.

While Junaid was engrossed in his phone, his father rolled down the window to greet him, and Junaid returned the greeting. After the signal turned green and both the vehicles moved forward, the surprised driver asked him if he knew the person in the car. To this, he responded, "Yes, we live in the same area. His mother and my grandmother are both from Banaras."

Directed by Advait Chandana, Loveyapa is poised to release in the theaters tomorrow, i.e. February 7, 2025.