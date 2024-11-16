Madhuri Dixit admits not wanting to work when she was pregnant with 2nd child; this costed her…

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry and rose to the peak of her career in the 90s. However, towards the end of the decade, she married cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene and shifted to the US, reducing her work in Hindi films. Recently, the actress revealed that when other stars in Bollywood did some Hollywood projects during that time, she even got a couple of offers. However, she refused it due to her second pregnancy.

In a recent interview with News 18, Madhuri Dixit shared she didn't want to work when she was pregnant and rejected it. She said, "Well, there were one or two opportunities that came my way, but I was pregnant with my second child at that time. I didn't want to work when I was pregnant. That's why I had said no."

For those who don't know, during the same time in the early 2000s, several other Bollywood actors like Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan, and Anil Kapoor did a few projects in Hollywood. Their films included Bride & Prejudice, The Warrior, Slumdog Millionaire, etc.

However, the actress didn't give in to any pressure because she was focused on managing her family and 'living her life.' She admitted that she didn't think about specifically doing a Hollywood film back then, and now, since her return in 2011, she has been working in Bollywood again, receiving the same success.

She said, "I didn't really think about doing a Hollywood film. I'm happy doing what I'm doing here. And Indian films, anyway, are watched all over the world."

Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003 and their second son, Ryan, in 2005. When asked about whether her sons, who are studying in the US, watch her films, the actress mentioned they don't often watch her films but watched her recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as they liked to see her play the role of a 'ghost.'

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She is next speculated to be a part of Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, but this hasn't been confirmed.

