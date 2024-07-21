Maharaj actor Junaid Khan stuns sister Ira with his new look; latter asks 'What have you done to my brother?'

Ira Khan, who married her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare in January this year, often grabs headlines for her personal life. Ira also keeps showering her affection on her family, mostly featuring her superstar father Aamir Khan and debutante brother Junaid Khan.

Maharaj actor Junaid recently shot for a photo shoot and his makeover has grabbed Ira's attention. Her reaction speaks volumes about their siblings' bond.

Ira Khan reviews Junaid Khan's new look

On July 20, Ira Khan took to Instagram to share her brother Junaid Khan's picture from his latest photoshoot. In the picture posted on her Instagram story, Junaid can be seen sporting a black suit paired with a white shirt and brown waistcoat.

The actor looks dapper in his new look while giving an intense facial expression.

Ira accompanied the picture with a quirky caption. It reads, "Who are you and what have you done to my brother?"

Here's the screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story here:

Ira Khan gave a shoutout to Junaid's debut film, Maharaj

Ira Khan lent her support to her brother Junaid when his debut movie, Maharaj, was released on Amazon Prime Video. On June 21, Ira dropped a poster of Maharaj on her Instagram story as she cheered for him.

She also urged her Instagram followers to watch Junaid-starrer Maharaj.

Ira's husband, Nupur Shikhare also turned a cheerleader for Junaid Khan during its OTT release. Nupur posted a scene featuring Junaid in which he can be seen walking down the stairs. Junaid, who plays the role of Karsandas Mulji in the film, is sporting a dhoti-kurta and acing his moustache look in the sequence.

In the caption, Nupur, who watched Maharaj with Ira, wrote, "All right. Let's go."

In an earlier interview with India Today, Junaid Khan was quizzed about the apparent height difference he has with his dad, Aamir Khan and how different they are as actors. The Maharaj actor gave a positive response by saying that it is not a "conscious thing".

All about Maharaj

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The film also starred Sharvari Wagh, Shalini Pandey, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

