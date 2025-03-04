Meet actor who is daughter of Bollywood’s iconic on-screen villain, delivered Rs 300 cr box office hit; has net worth of Rs 120 cr

A talented and versatile actress, she has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her impressive performances and charming screen presence. From romantic dramas to high-energy action films, she has showcased her ability to adapt to diverse roles effortlessly. With a background in both music and acting, her artistic talents extend beyond just the big screen.

We’re talking about none other than Stree herself, Shraddha Kapoor. The actress was most recently seen in Stree 2, a film that received immense appreciation from audiences and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

This success has also contributed to a significant personal achievement for Shraddha, as she has now surpassed several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, in terms of Instagram followers. Additionally, she is now emerging as a strong competitor to Priyanka Chopra on the social media front.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter Shraddha Kapoor has made a strong identity for herself worldwide with her brilliant acting. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and is often seen engaging in a fun banter with her loved ones.

Shraddha Kapoor currently boasts an impressive 94.2 million followers on Instagram, surpassing Priyanka Chopra, who has 92.6 million. Following closely behind, Alia Bhatt holds 86.2 million followers, while Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone each have 80.3 million.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma stands at 68.7 million followers, making Shraddha one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on the platform.

Shraddha Kapoor has remained an active presence in Bollywood for the past 14 years. She made her debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, but it was Aashiqui 2 (2013) that truly brought her into the limelight. The film became a massive box-office success, cementing her place in the industry.

Following Aashiqui 2, she went on to deliver several hit films, including Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, and Stree, which further elevated her stardom. Currently, her latest release, Stree 2, is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Reports suggest that she charges Rs 15 crore per film and resides in a luxurious sea-facing home worth Rs 60 crore. Her estimated net worth stands at over Rs 120 crore.