Meet actor who is a licensed medical practitioner, national basketball player, debuted with Sanjay Dutt, praised for roles with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol

A little over two decades ago, this actor joined the Indian film industry. He made his acting debut in 2002 with the action-drama film Pitaah, starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nandita Das, and Om Puri. He is not just an actor but also a licensed doctor. Today, we’re talking about Vineet Kumar Singh. Read on to know more about him!

Born in Varanasi, Vineet Kumar Singh grew up as an ace sports person who played basketball at the national level. Even though he knew he wanted to join the industry, Singh skipped taking formal education in acting. He then joined a medical college and graduated with flying colors. Today, he is also a licensed medical practitioner with a Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery degree. He also did MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Ayurveda.

After his debut film, Vineet assisted director Mahesh Manjrekar for multiple projects but soon dedicated his focus on being an acclaimed actor. After doing a couple of minor roles, he was seen playing Danish Khan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Later, he was seen in Bombay Talkies, Ugly, Bollywood Diaries and more.

In 2018, he used his sportsman skills and trained for nearly two years to play a boxer in Mukkabaaz. Then came films like Gold, Saand Ki Aankh, and Janhvi Kapoor-led Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which helped him become a known face to the audiences. Earlier this year, Vineet Kumar Singh got the opportunity to work with director Laxman Utekar in the historical action film, Chhaava.

While Vicky Kaushal played the lead role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the movie, Singh was seen as his friend and confidant, Kavi Kalash. The movie also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and more.

Next, he was seen as Farogh in the coming-of-age film, Superboys of Malegaon, which theatrically released in February 2025. Very recently, he shared the screen with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the actioner, Jaat. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the action-thriller features him as Somulu. The audience is currently loving his performances in both Chhaava and Jaat.

