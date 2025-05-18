Month after cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar joins them for parents’ anniversary celebration; PICS

Last month, Sonu Kakkar announced her split from siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. She went on to claim in a later deleted post that her decision came from a place of 'deep emotional pain'. Now, nearly a month after making the shocking post, she joined her family and siblings to celebrate their parents’ anniversary.

On May 18, Neha Kakkar posted a series of pictures from her parents' anniversary celebration which took place last evening. In a carousel of images, we can see the entire Kakkar family in a joyous mood as they celebrated the special occasion together. In the first picture, the Manali Trance singer is posing with her parents and siblings-Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar.

A beautiful white floral theme cake was placed on the table, and the wall was decorated with helium "Happy Anniversary" balloons. One of the pictures also showed Neha posing adorably for a cute selfie with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, and a friend.

Furthermore, a couple of videos also captured the happy mood as the Kakkars danced on the special day. "What a night!!!!!," the post was captioned.

In addition to this, Neha also shared a couple of small videos on her Instagram stories. The video captured beautiful golden balloons with the hooting sound of the attendees. "Mood: Last night," she wrote alongside. Another video showed Neha’s parents adorably holding each other’s hands and dancing to Kajra Re.

Here’s a quick look at another post made by Neha featuring her solo pictures. In one of the videos, she was also seen relishing her love for golgappas.

For the unversed, it was last month on April 12, Sonu Kakkar took to her X and announced her split from her younger siblings. In the post, she wrote, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today." However, the post was deleted soon after.

