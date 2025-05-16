‘You look like Selena Gomez’: Phool Kumari aka Nitanshi Goel's dazzling Cannes 2025 appearance has fans hearts fluttering

Nitanshi Goel, the 17-year-old actress who rose to fame with Laapataa Ladies, recently made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress' stunning look for the coveted carpet has not only left the internet impressed, but some even went on to claim that her look reminded them of international star Selena Gomez.

On May 16, Nitanshi Goel took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from her Cannes 2025 walk. She expressed her happiness and pride in walking the prestigious carpet as she wrote in the caption, "Still taking it all in…Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream — thank you for all the love, always."

On the other hand, several internet users also became a part of the actress' happiness as they flooded the comments section hyping her up. While many extended their warm and congratulatory wishes, many compared her to the likes of Selena Gomez, and Shraddha Kapoor.

A user wrote, "She looooks like Selenaa" another user commented, "Selena Gomez coded" while a third fan wrote, "You looked like Selena Gomez."

In addition to this, one fan wrote, "Finally Indians chose someone deserving" and one fan called her, "Mini version of @shraddhakapoor 's talent." One emotional fan remarked, "Her success feels like a personal win" and one fan wrote, "Phool is blooming."

Notably, Nitanshi becomes the first actress to walk the carpet of Cannes at such a young age.

For her debut appearance, she wore a custom-made black and gold gown. She accessorized her look with a dainty gold swirl choker necklace, serpentine earrings, rings, and high heels. She kept dewy makeup with pink lip gloss, kohl-lined eyes, and flushed cheeks.

The young actress attended the screening of Dossier 137 on Thursday (May 15) at the prestigious film festival.

Nitanshi made her debut in the industry with Kiran Rao’s acclaimed film, Laapataa Ladies, released in 2023. The satirical-comedy also featured Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaaya Kadam in the key roles. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, it was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025.

