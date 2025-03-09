Ananya Panday’s rumoured BF Walker Blanco makes a cute gesture for her on Women’s Day and it deserves 10/10

Ananya Panday’s rumored beau, Walker Blanco, is melting hearts with his sweet Women’s Day gesture. Taking to Instagram, Walker shared a photo with his family on Women's Day and also shared a picture of his ladylove, accompanied by a simple smile emoji, seemingly dedicating the post to her on this special day. His subtle yet thoughtful gesture is pure couple goals!

In the unseen picture, Ananya Panday is seen posing by the sea, looking effortlessly stylish in a chic white tank top and multi-colored skirt. The actress radiates happiness as she flashes her bright smile, capturing a candid and cheerful moment.

See the post here!

This isn’t the first time Walker Blanco has expressed his affection for Ananya Panday through social media. Previously, he shared a post wishing her on her birthday. For the unversed, the Dream Girl 2 actress was also spotted wearing a pendant with his initials, seemingly confirming their relationship.

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Panday addressed the ongoing rumors, stating that she is done trying to keep her life private. She admitted reaching a breaking point, realizing that the more she tried to stay low-key or hide things, the more she was noticed. She added that she no longer cares and isn’t making an effort to conceal anything, deciding instead to embrace the situation.

For those who missed it, Bombay Times reported that Ananya Panday has been spotted with former model Walker Blanco following her reported split from Aditya Roy Kapur. According to sources, the two crossed paths during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Blanco, who is reportedly associated with Vantara, a prominent Ambani-owned property, seems to have left quite an impression!

Ananya is preparing for an upcoming film inspired by C. Sankaran Nair, where she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Titled Kesari Chapter 2, the courtroom drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.

Additionally, Ananya is set to star in the romantic film Chand Mera Dil alongside Kill star Lakshya. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae lined up.