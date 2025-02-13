Panjab '95: Diljit Dosanjh hopes for film's release in India without cuts; Honey Trehan says it'll not have his 'name as director if...'

Diljit Dosanjh made his fans jump with joy when he announced his next film, Panjab '95, on social media. After much anticipation and hype, the movie wasn't released in India as it's awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which suggested 120 cuts to the film. Recently, the singer-actor hopes for the film's release without cuts. He was joined by filmmaker Honey Trehan, who said the movie will not have his name as a director if there will be any cuts. Read on!

The entire team of Panjab '95, along with Diljit Dosanjh, have been strongly fighting against the multiple cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the film. Recently, the actor-singer spoke about the movie during his Instagram Live and stated that he wouldn't support the film if released with cuts.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actor hoped the film would soon be released in India. However, he added, "I will support only that film that will be released fully without any cuts. If you release the film without cuts, I will come; otherwise, with cuts, it doesn't matter." Dosanjh also wished for some solution in the matter and prayed for the film's release in the Indian state of Punjab soon.

Soon after, the director of the film, Honey Trehan, shared his clip on his Instagram Stories and came in support of the movie. In his note, the filmmaker expressed that Panjab '95 will not have his name as a director, too, if there will be any cut. He clearly condemned CBFC's decision and stated that he doesn't support the unreasonable and politically colored demands of the organization.

Advertisement

Honey continued stating that he stands by his film and the team and will never let down their faith in him. "Justice will prevail soon, and I hope the world sees the uncut film soon. Immense respect for Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom," he concluded.

For the uninformed, Panjab '95 is an upcoming period drama film produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Apart from Diljit, it also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky.