Payal Kapadia has NO plans to move to other projects before completing Mumbai Trilogy; 'complex and full of contradictions...'

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia recently spoke about her return to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member in France. Her film All We Imagine As Light made history as the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix award last year. She also revealed why her upcoming projects will continue to be set in Mumbai and explained that she has "no intention" of moving on to a new project. Payal added, "It’s a city that is complex and full of contradictions."

Payal Kapadia expressed her gratitude to the press for giving her film All We Imagine As Light significant visibility last year. She acknowledged that the recognition the film received at Cannes, along with the media coverage, played a crucial role in promoting and aiding its distribution in India.

She added that, as a filmmaker, it's essential for her work to be seen both in her own country and globally.

Kapadia then discussed her upcoming projects, revealing that she is currently working on two films set in Mumbai, similar to All We Imagine As Light.

She mentioned that she intends to create a sort of trilogy, each featuring different characters, and emphasized how Mumbai's complex nature and contradictions offer a lot of material for exploration. She expressed her desire to delve deeper into the city's story before moving on to other projects.

All We Imagine As Light garnered significant attention at the Cannes Film Festival last year, clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award.

The Indian-French production, which features Malayalam, Hindi, and Marathi languages, starred Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film explores the lives of two Malayali women as they navigate love, loss, and life in Mumbai.

Payal Kapadia attended a photocall at Cannes 2025 alongside the prestigious jury panel. It included Cannes jury president and French cinema icon Juliette Binoche, American actor and filmmaker Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, and French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani.

Congolese director-producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas, and American actor Jeremy Strong were also part of the panel.

