PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Akshay Kumar greets paparazzi at airport; Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda attend Jaat trailer launch and more

Bollywood paparazzi always have a field day, spotting our favorite B-town celebs out and about in the city. For them, March 24, 2025, was yet another hectic day as Akshay Kumar was spotted at the airport. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda were also clicked at the grand trailer launch of their upcoming movie Jaat. Take a look at some big celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Akshay Kumar waves at paparazzi from a private airport

Bollywood veteran Akshay Kumar has been busy with his work commitments. Recently, he was spotted exiting Mumbai’s private airport. While rushing to reach his next location, Khiladi Kumar made sure to pose for the shutterbugs. He greeted the media with a wave before leaving the spot.

3. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda attend the trailer launch of Jaat

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, who will be next seen together in the upcoming action thriller film Jaat, attended the trailer launch of the movie on March 24, 2025. The actors were joined by their co-star, Vineet Kumar Singh. Gopichandh Malineni’s movie is all set to hit cinemas on April 10, 2025.

3. Shahid Kapoor stuns at Mumbai salon

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor looked stunning as he made an appearance at his friend, hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s salon in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. The actor looked dapper in her all-black ensemble, which he styled with a green cap.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez rushes home to meet her ailing mom

After hearing about her mother’s deteriorating health, Jacqueline Fernandez took a pause from work commitments and was spotted rushing home. The Housefull 5 actress was spotted exiting Mumbai airport. On March 24, 2025, her mother, Kim Fernandez, was reportedly admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

5. Rhea Chakraborty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

After getting a clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted visiting Siddhivinayak Temple with her family. The actress donned traditional attire while she posed for the media.

6. KL Rahul returns home as Athiya Shetty delivers baby girl

On March 24, 2025, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl. Upon hearing about the good news, the Indian cricketer missed playing for Delhi Capitals’ opening match in Visakhapatnam to be with his family.

