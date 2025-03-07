PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Vijay Varma steals spotlight at airport, Sharvari stuns in black at event and more

Seems like B-town celebs are in a mood to spend the weekend away. Hence, most of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to different locations. Munjya actress Sharvari was also papped attending an event in the city. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from March 6, 2025.

1. Vijay Varma steals spotlight at airport

Handsome hunk Vijay Varma is often spotted at Mumbai airport with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. But this time, the Darlings actor arrived without her. He was seen dressed casually in a black sweatshirt with denim pants and white-orange sneakers. Varma also sported a cap which went well with his look.

2. Sharvari stuns in black at event

On March 6, 2025, Sharvari attended the grand launch of the Financial Literacy Initiative for Women Workforce, in collaboration with NSE. At the event, the Munjya actress was seen looking elegant in a pair of well-tailored black pants which she wore with a matching crop top. With minimal makeup and jewelry and her hair tied in a ponytail, she completed her look.

3. Yami Gautam looks fresh post salon visit

New mom Yami Gautam took time off her busy schedule to enjoy a little TLC at the salon. The Dhoom Dhaam actress was seen wearing a comfortable printed kurta in white and blue paired with matching pants. With a sweet smile, the actress posed for the paparazzi.

4. Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene fly from Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit left fans excited when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. The couple graciously stopped to greet and pose for the shutterbugs.

5. Nushrratt Bharuccha smiles brightly at shutterbugs

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was pleasantly surprised when she spotted photographers at the Mumbai airport. Before departing to her next destination, the diva smiled brightly at the shutterbugs and posed for them.

7. Rashmika Mandanna glows at airport

Rashmika Mandanna is the favorite celebrity of paparazzi. Every time she meets them, the Animal actress makes sure to have a positive interaction with the media. Yet again, she enjoyed being clicked at Mumbai airport.

