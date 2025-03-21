POLL RESULT: Fans pick favorite Priyanka Chopra movie on Amazon Prime Video; can you guess?

Priyanka Chopra has impressed the audience with her diverse roles throughout her career. She is now making her comeback to Indian cinema. Amid this, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Priyanka movie on Amazon Prime Video. They have voted for their choice and selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the Priyanka Chopra movie on Amazon Prime Video that has impressed fans the most:

The poll to determine the fan-favorite Priyanka Chopra movie on Amazon Prime Video was conducted by Pinkvilla on March 18, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Dil Dhadakne Do, Don, Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Gunday.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the Priyanka Chopra film on Amazon Prime Video that the fans loved the most was Dil Dhadakne Do. It secured 47.06% of the votes. The romantic thriller Aitraaz ended up in second position with 35.29% of the votes. Next came Don with 11.76% of the votes. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi got only 5.88% of the votes.

Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released in 2015. The comedy drama revolved around the Mehras, a family with many issues amongst each other. Priyanka Chopra portrayed the character of Ayesha Mehra, a businesswoman who wished to divorce her husband. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance and her chemistry with Ranveer Singh, who played her brother Kabir Mehra. The cast also included Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her jungle adventure film with S. S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. In Hollywood, she wrapped up many projects in 2024. These include the Heads of State, The Bluff, and Citadel Season 2.