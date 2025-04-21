POLL: Which Rani Mukerji movie did you enjoy watching most? Mardaani to Talaash; VOTE

Rani Mukerji has delivered several unforgettable performances over the years, captivating audiences with her powerful screen presence and versatility. From playing a fearless cop in Mardaani to portraying a troubled wife in the suspenseful Talaash, her roles continue to resonate with fans. Now, it’s time to hear from you—tell us which Rani Mukerji movie you loved the most!

1. Mardaani

Mardaani is a hard-hitting 2014 crime thriller that stars Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a brave and relentless Mumbai crime branch officer. The film follows her intense pursuit of a child trafficking ring after a teenage girl she cares for goes missing. Tackling a grim social issue with a gripping narrative, the film combines action, emotion, and realism.

2. Talaash

Talaash (2012) is a psychological thriller starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The story revolves around Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat, who is investigating the mysterious death of a popular film actor. As he delves deeper, he is haunted by a personal tragedy and encounters a mysterious woman who leads him to shocking truths.

3. Hichki

Hichki (2018) is an inspiring drama featuring Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher with Tourette's Syndrome. Despite facing rejection due to her condition, she lands a teaching job at a prestigious school and is assigned a class of underprivileged students often labeled as troublemakers.

Through patience, determination, and innovation, she transforms their lives while earning their respect. The film delivers a powerful message about acceptance, perseverance, and turning.

4. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023) is a gripping drama based on a real-life incident. Rani Mukerji stars as Debika Chatterjee, a mother whose children are taken away by Norwegian child welfare services. The film follows her emotional and legal battle against an unfamiliar system to reunite with her kids.

5. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) is a comedy-crime film and the sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Vimmi Saluja (Babli), alongside Saif Ali Khan, who returns as Rakesh (Bunty). The film follows the original con artists forced to confront a new pair of fraudsters posing as the new Bunty and Babli.

