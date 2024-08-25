Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma would hit gym at 4 AM, Akshay Kumar didn't join for drink: Manoj Pahwa details what it takes to be an A-lister

You need to climb mountains to be on the top of the world and to continue remaining at the peak, you should keep multiplying your hard work. That’s what A-listers in Bollywood do reveals Manoj Pahwa during a recent conversation on Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush YouTube channel. The veteran star detailed the efforts some biggies put into work and acknowledged learning some shades of it as well.

Manoj who worked with Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do shared how the actresses had very disciplined routines and strict diets. “After wrapping up the film at 4 or 5 in the morning, we would go eat and sleep, but they would head straight to the gym, work out for two hours, and then sleep. They work really hard. That’s what I learned while working in big films—it looks easy, but it isn’t,” Pahwa told us.

Talking about Akshay Kumar whom he worked with in Singh Is Kinng, Manoj recalled one of their Australia schedules. He revealed that the team would usually pack by 6 pm and would meet at one of the hotel rooms at 7 pm to party. “Akshay would join us but he doesn’t drink, so at exactly 7:45 pm, his trainer would arrive and announce that his food was ready. He would eat while telling us, ‘Tum logo ke maze hai.’ By 8:30 pm, he would leave to sleep by 9 pm,” Pahwa shared.

The actor added that Akshay would then wake up at 4 am and work out with the same trainer for 2-3 hours before arriving on the set. This is, however, not a new fact but the world knows that Khiladi Kumar is known for his strict discipline and planning his day in the right manner.

You can watch the entire conversation of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush here:-

On the work front, Manoj Pahwa was last seen playing Balakram Tripathi in Vicky Kaushal’s 2023 film The Great Indian Family. He is currently gearing up for the release of his next IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He further also has a key role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom.

