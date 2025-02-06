Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Denise Jonas flaunt henna-clad hands at Siddharth’s Mehendi; actress grooves to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra, who is gearing up to tie the knot with his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress recently graced the Mehendi ceremony and shared some heartwarming inside glimpses. Priyanka flaunted her henna-clad hands with daughter Malti Marie and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. She also grooved to her song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Today, February 6, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from the Mehendi and cocktail party last night. Dressed in her stunning floral gown, she sat with her brother Siddharth Chopra. The sibling duo was seen playing with Malti Marie, who was tucked in her mother’s arms. In one video, PC was getting her mehendi done while her cousin Mannara Chopra admired it.

One picture captured the henna-clad hands of all the ladies, including those of Malti Marie and Denise Jonas. Another photo showed the latter posing for the camera as the artists applied mehendi to her hands. In one video, Priyanka flaunted her mehendi and danced to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Mannara.

Priyanka Chopra offers a peek into Siddharth Chopra’s Mehendi:

An adorable picture showed Priyanka holding Malti who was wearing a floral lehenga. There were more snapshots of the mother-daughter duo with their family. PC’s father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. was seen clicking his wife’s pictures during the mehendi. Malti admired her mehendi in a cute photograph. Siddharth showcased his hand which was adorned with his bride-to-be Neelam’s name.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi.”

Fans were in awe of Priyanka Chopra’s bonding with her family. One person said, “Imagine having such an amazing family and family in law! Sharing your culture and celebrating together. This is life and it’s so amazing.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful family! Precious pics!” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

The Haldi ceremony also took place yesterday, while a Mata ki Chowki happened a day before. Nick Jonas has also arrived in Mumbai to take part in the celebrations. He was spotted at the airport earlier today.