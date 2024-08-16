Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘coolest cat in town’ Joe Jonas on his birthday with an endearing picture ft. husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media handles to wish Joe Jonas on his birthday. The American singer, lyricist, and actor Joe Jonas celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday, Aug 15. On the special occasion, his doting brother and sister-in-law showered him with the most special wishes.

Today, on Aug 16, a while back, Priyanka Chopra posted an endearing picture with Nick Jonas and brother-in-law Joe Jonas. In the picture, the actress was seen sitting close to her husband while he wrapped his hand around her shoulder. In addition to this, Joe was standing next to the couple. The trio beamed bright smiles for the camera.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town. @joejonas" followed by a red heart emoji. She also tagged her husband in the post.

In addition to this, the loving brother Nick also dropped a cool monochromatic picture with his brother. The snap featured the duo exuding swag while they looked away from the camera. The post was captioned, "Happy birthday to the absolute best brother in the world. I love you Joe. @joejonas"

Take a look

Further, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas also posted a picture with the birthday boy. In the snap, the sibling duo was seen walking in the rain, with their backs facing the camera. The duo was also seen holding a red umbrella over their head. “Happy Birthday Joe Jonas! Thanks for always letting me share your umbrella,” Kevin wrote in his caption.

Advertisement

Franklin Jonas, on the other hand, dropped a video fun video with Joe on his Instagram stories and expressed, “Happy birthday Joe Jonas you continue to show us all what it means to be the coolest dude in the room. Thanks for being the generous, kind, sincere person that I love.”

Take a look

On the work front, Priyanka recently completed the shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff. The actress also dropped multiple glimpses from the wrap-up featuring her family including her husband, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra along with the cast of the film.

In addition to this, she also has Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shahid Kapoor drops special video as Kaminey co-starring Priyanka Chopra turns 15; fans demand sequel of ‘best work’