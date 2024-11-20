Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: When Ranbir Kapoor credited his father Rishi Kapoor for getting him Sanju and it has a Lage Raho Munna Bhai connection

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the supremely talented filmmakers we’ve ever had in Bollywood. He has blended his impactful storytelling with entertainment in several iconic films. The iconic director is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, i.e. November 19, 2024. On this special occasion, we are revisiting an old conversation when Ranbir Kapoor credited his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor for getting him a part in Sanju.

In an earlier interview with Mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on his father, Rishi Kapoor's role in getting him the part in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. He mentioned that it was years ago that his father met Hirani’s mother, shortly after the director’s second release, Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

He revealed that his father and the veteran actor had fallen on her feet and said, “Your son is a genius, and I hope he works with my son at some point.”

During the same conversation, the Ramayana actor had admitted that he was afraid to confront his father about his public outbursts and would pass messages on to him through his mother, Neetu Kapoor. He also admitted that he felt bad for director Anurag Basu and composer Pritam for having to face his father’s wrath after Jagga Jasoos’ debacle.

The birthday boy, Rajkumar Hirani cast Ranbir Kapoor for a cameo in his super successful film, PK led by Aamir Khan. This was followed by their collaboration in 2018 for Sanju, a biographical-drama film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Notably, while speaking with the above-mentioned publication last year, Hirani was asked about his plans to reunite with Ranbir. In his response, the filmmaker called him an "absolute sweetheart" and admitted having a great time working on Sanju. Hirani mentioned his certainty of collaborating with Ranbir.

"There are a few scripts with me and we are in touch. So let’s see where this goes," he had said. He further mentioned that it happens at times when one starts working on a particular script, it doesn’t go anywhere and one starts working on another and it becomes something. "So yes, I love Ranbir (smiles),” he said on a concluding note.

Rajkumar Hirani’s last collaboration was with Shah Rukh Khan for Dunki which was released last year in December.

