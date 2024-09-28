Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wishes ‘disruptive partner’ and ‘creative crusader’ on his big day; Sonam Kapoor sends good wishes

September 28 marks the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor. Today, the actor turned 42 and it definitely calls for a celebration. Since morning, social media has been flooded with lovely wishes for the talented star. Joining the list of B-town celebs who took a moment to extend their love towards him are Sonam Kapoor and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In his post, the filmmaker called RK a ‘disruptive partner’ and ‘creative crusader’ among other things.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster hit actioner Animal took the opportunity to wish the actor on his birthday. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a picture of RK from their movie.

Heaping praise for the birthday boy and calling him ‘world’s most exceptional artist’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote in his post, “Wishing my dear Superstar-Actor friend, my disruptive partner, my creative crusader, and the worlds most EXCEPTIONAL ARTIST Mr. Ranbir Kapoor, a fantastic Happy birthday. Ranbir... may your day be as unforgettable as your performances. #RanbirKapoorBirthday.”

Soon after, Sonam Kapoor took to Facebook and dropped multiple images of herself with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star. She also shared images from their film Sanju and Saawariya and penned, “Happy birthday to Ranbir!”

Sandeep and Ranbir’s bond grew manifold when they joined hands in Animal. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker stated that RK wasn’t in for using the prefix ‘superstar’ before his name in the film's poster. However, he eventually managed to convince the birthday for it. Sharing how he did so, Vanga narrated, “Ranbir never wanted that; very clearly, he never wanted that. I wanted to put that on the audio teaser only, but he said, 'Please don't do that, I don't want that.'”

The Arjun Reddy director further told us, “But for the poster, I convinced him because I said, 'Forget about what you're feeling; it's my feeling. I feel you're a superstar, I feel putting 'superstar' on the poster.' I remember watching Rockstar matinee. I wanted to watch it for another immediate show, but tickets weren't available, so I went for a second show. That pulling and calling only happens with the stars, right? That was in 2011, I think.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, RK is currently busy filming his upcoming movie, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. The movie is expected to be released during the Diwali 2025 weekend.

