Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals how Alia Bhatt supported her during Rishi Kapoor’s treatment: ‘She literally…’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is admired not only for her talent but also for her kind heart. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima, recently shared how the actress stood by her during tough times when Rishi Kapoor left for treatment and their dadi passed away. Alia not only stayed by her side but also organized everything, proving her unwavering support. Riddhima also praised Alia’s warm bond with Neetu Kapoor, calling her loving and wholehearted in everything she does.

In an interview with Zoom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about her bond with Alia Bhatt, showering her bhabhi with praise. Reflecting on a particularly tough period in her life, she said, “My dad left for treatment, and the very next morning, my dadi passed away. Alia literally did everything. She came with me, organized food, and stayed by my side throughout. She’s truly amazing.”

She also shared insights into the Alpha actress' beautiful bond with her mother, Neetu Kapoor. She expressed admiration for how effortlessly Alia connects with her family, calling her 'amazing' in every way. She said, "How she is with my mom also, na, she is amazing.”

Riddhima extended her praise to Alia Bhatt's entire family, mentioning her mother, father, sister, and even her maasi, describing them as equally wonderful. Highlighting her warm and giving nature, Riddhima emphasized that Alia approaches everything with her whole heart and goes the extra mile to ensure it’s done perfectly.

When asked about the video where she referred to her as looking like a doll when the paparazzi asked her about her, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni explained that they kept asking, "Kaisi hai?" and she responded by saying, "Puri doll hai." She added that Alia truly is a doll, and besides being the superstar that she is, she’s also a very loving person.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their bundle of joy, Raha, in November of the same year. Recently, the Kapoor family came together to celebrate Raha's second birthday. Alia also shared a heartwarming, never-before-seen family photo from when Raha was a newborn.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia is preparing for her upcoming film Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. This action thriller is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, with both Alia and Sharvari portraying super agents. Alpha is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025.

In addition, Alia has Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she will share the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Pinkvilla recently reported that Alia has joined the duo on the film’s set in Mumbai.

