Salman Khan gets upset if you don't pick up his call at 2:30-3:00 at night, reveals Mika Singh; 'woh yeh bhi nahi sochte…'

Salman Khan is known to have a larger-than-life persona with an impressive screen presence that is admired by fans across the country. Recently, Mika Singh, who has collaborated with the superstar on multiple occasions, revealed that Salman often calls around 2 or 3 at midnight and gets angry when someone misses that call.

In a new interview with The Lallantop, Mika Singh opened up about his decades-long bond with Salman Khan and shared an interesting anecdote from their association. He recalled an interesting anecdote from when he worked on the superstar's song Jumme Ki Raat for his 2014 film Kick, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Singh shared that although his voice wasn't good while singing the song, everyone liked it, and he was excited about its release. However, one night, he got a call from the actor at night which he had to pick up.

“Salman Bhai bade bhai ki tarah hai. Raat ko unka phone hai, 2 bhai baje aata, aur 2, 2:30 baje, 3 baje agaar aap unka phone nahi utha te ho toh woh naraz ho jate hai, woh yeh bhi nahi soochte saamne wala soo raha hai, nahi soo raha hoga,” he shared in an amusing tone.

At that time, the singer was vacationing in Bali, and Khan insisted that he listen to his songs. The first one was Hangover for Kick, which Mika praised. Later, Salman made him listen to Jumme Ki Raat, which the singer had earlier recorded. Consequently, Mika was nervous about his rendition and felt it would be the first time his song might be replaced in a film with the Tiger 3 actor's version.

But, things took a turn when the superstar made his nephew listen to his song, who mentioned that Salman was shouting in the song and that Mika Singh's version was better. As a result, much to his relief, the singer's voice was used.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi in significant roles. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025.

