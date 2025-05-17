Shah Rukh Khan fell from bike during Swades shoot with co-star Daya Shankar Pandey but what superstar did next proves he's a true gentleman

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He is not just known for his impeccable acting skills or his huge fan base but also for being a true gentleman. Every co-star of the actor praises him for his kindness. Now, his Swades co-star Daya Shankar Pandey revealed that he was riding a bike during a scene with SRK at the back. He shared how the superstar fell off the bike due to Daya’s fault but took the blame upon himself to save him.

In a conversation with Friday Talkies, Daya Shankar Pandey shared that there was a scene in Swades where he was riding the bike and Shah Rukh Khan was sitting on the back. However, he didn’t know how to ride the bike properly. Though he insisted that director Ashutosh Gowariker instead ask the superstar to ride, as he hadn't ridden a bike in a long time, his request was declined.

Daya Shankar started rehearsing the scene while King Khan was watching him. He then called Daya and asked if he could ride a bike. He lied, saying yes, and was immediately asked to give him a ride.

The Swades actor added, “You won’t believe it; the bike actually went up in the air and threw SRK on the ground. I had left the bike, and I was shivering in fear. I was convinced that this was the end of my career.” He added that the set’s environment changed quickly.

Daya shared that SRK was already suffering from severe back pain and even had physio on set. Pandey added that he was staring at Khan but couldn’t lend a helping hand to him to stand, as he was too scared.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming gesture to save Daya, he shared, “He then stood up, walked up to me and kept his hand on my shoulder. He quietly said, ‘I knew you didn’t know how to ride a bike.’ He quickly turned towards Ashutosh and said, ‘Ashu, let's take the shot.’ Ashutosh gave me a death stare when Shah Rukh stopped him and said, ‘What are you looking at? It was my fault. I disbalanced it'.”

